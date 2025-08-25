India wins two back-to-back matches in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

The SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 kicked off on August 20, 2025 and India started off strong with a 7-0 victory against Nepal. In the two matches that followed next, India continued their winning streak with big wins against Bangladesh and Bhutan.

India faced Bangladesh on August 22, 2025 at the permanent venue of the tournament: Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. In what was a tough fixture, the Young Tigresses gave a "composed and commanding performance" to secure the 2-0 victory.

On August 24, 2025, the U-17 Women's team had yet another massive victory against host Bhutan as they slammed 8 goals past their opponents in a match they dominated.

India on their way to victory at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025

India have delivered top-notch performances in all their three matches and currently sit on the top of the table with 9 points. With three more to go, India will face the same three opponents in the upcoming fixture. The SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 has introduced the double round-robin format.