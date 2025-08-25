India wins two back-to-back matches in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

The SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 kicked off on August 20, 2025 and India started off strong with a 7-0 victory against Nepal. In the two matches that followed next, India continued their winning streak with big wins against Bangladesh and Bhutan.
India faced Bangladesh on August 22, 2025 at the permanent venue of the tournament: Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. In what was a tough fixture, the Young Tigresses gave a "composed and commanding performance" to secure the 2-0 victory.
On August 24, 2025, the U-17 Women's team had yet another massive victory against host Bhutan as they slammed 8 goals past their opponents in a match they dominated.
India have delivered top-notch performances in all their three matches and currently sit on the top of the table with 9 points. With three more to go, India will face the same three opponents in the upcoming fixture. The SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 has introduced the double round-robin format.
With three wins, India have now scored a staggering total of 17 goals and are yet to concede. With a balanced team and confident mentality, the Young Tigresses have made it look easy so far.
India vs Bangladesh
In the match against Bangladesh, India scored two goals by Pearl Fernandes (14’) and Bonifilia Shullai (76’) who ensured victory in the second match of the tournament.
India was leading by a goal in the first half and kept their composure in the second half as they defended their lead against an equal opponent. A post-match report by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elaborated on the balanced team work that led to this victory.
"From the outset, the Young Tigresses looked focused and alert. Their defence was rock-solid, denying Bangladesh even the faintest sniff of goal. The central defensive pairing stayed compact, while full-backs tracked runs diligently. Whenever the line was breached, goalkeeper Munni was in the perfect position to effect saves", an excerpt from the report read.
The playing XI and substitutes who helped India to victory against Bangladesh are: Munni (GK), Julan Nongmaithem (C) (Thandamoni Baskey 66'), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Anushka Kumari, Pearl Fernandes (Bonifilia Shullai 62'), Shveta Rani (Anita Dungdung 62'), Abhista Basnett (Alena Devi Sarangthem 71'), Nira Chanu Longjam, Alisha Lyngdoh, Pritika Barman (Taniya Devi Tonambam 46').
India vs Bhutan
When the Young Tigresses met Bhutan, the hosts suffered a tremendous blow. In their biggest victory in the tournament so far, India scored 8 goals past Bhutan after having only a one-goal lead at halftime.
India had been aiming their shots at goal since the fifth minute of the match, but the first goal came at the 23' mark. While Anushka Kumari scored a scintillating second-half hat-trick (53’, 61’, 73’), Abhista Basnett had a brace (23’, 89’). The other three goal-scorers of the match included Pearl Fernandes (71’), Divyani Linda (77’), and Valaina Fernandes (90+2).
With this decisive victory, India consolidated their position at the top of the table as Bhutan is yet to win a match. According to the AIFF post-match report, "From the moment the national anthems faded and the whistle blew, it was clear the script would favour India. Crisp passing, commanding possession, and blistering runs defined their play".
The playing XI and substitutes who led India to this massive victory included: Munni (GK), Julan Nongmaithem (C) (Alena Devi Sarangthem 68'), Devi Tonamabam, Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Anushka Kumari (Valaina Fernandes, 75’), Shveta Rani (Thandamoni Baskey 46'), Bonifilia Shullai (Pearl Fernandes, 68’), Abhista Basnett, Nira Chanu Longjam (Ritu Badaik, 75’), Alisha Lyngdoh.
India will be seen in action again on August 27 when they face Bhutan once more in this competition.