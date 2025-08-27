Bengal's Koyel Bar breaks record at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Koyel Bar, a resident of Howrah in West Bengal has brought glory not only to the state but the whole country. With an incredible performance, Koyel broke the Youth World Record at The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 in the women's 53kg youth category.

Koyel Bar, who trained under the guidance of chief national coach Vijay Sharma, won a gold medal for her performance on Tuesday.

Koyel Bar makes India proud after winning gold

At just 17 years old, Koyel Bar delivered a record-breaking performance at The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 and won the youth and junior titles in the 53kg women's category.

To win the gold, Koyel Bar lifted a total of 192kg (85kg + 107kg) and went on to set records in total clean and jerk. As per IANS, "The teenager stunned everyone as she lifted more than her competitor, Sneha, in the senior category to clinch the youth and junior titles in the women's 53 kg category."