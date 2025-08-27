Bengal's Koyel Bar breaks record at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Koyel Bar, a resident of Howrah in West Bengal has brought glory not only to the state but the whole country. With an incredible performance, Koyel broke the Youth World Record at The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 in the women's 53kg youth category.
Koyel Bar, who trained under the guidance of chief national coach Vijay Sharma, won a gold medal for her performance on Tuesday.
At just 17 years old, Koyel Bar delivered a record-breaking performance at The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 and won the youth and junior titles in the 53kg women's category.
To win the gold, Koyel Bar lifted a total of 192kg (85kg + 107kg) and went on to set records in total clean and jerk. As per IANS, "The teenager stunned everyone as she lifted more than her competitor, Sneha, in the senior category to clinch the youth and junior titles in the women's 53 kg category."
Koyel Bar's performance has garnered praise from all over. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent her best wishes to the teenaged athlete for all her future competitions, including the Olympics.
As per IANS, the Chief Minister said, "The state government will be by her side in any of her needs". Reports say that the government also plans to felicitate her for her tremendous achievement.
Taking to social media, Mamata Banerjee added, "Our Bengal's daughter, Koyel Bar, a resident of Howrah, has made Bengal proud by winning a hat-trick of world records and two gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Ahmedabad. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and love to her. My best wishes to her parents, coaches – everyone".
The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 commenced on August 24 and will go on till August 30. The competition is taking place at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad with a total of 291 athletes from 30 Commonwealth nations competing. The competition ranges across senior, junior, and youth categories for 144 medals.
