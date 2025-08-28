Is Travis Kelce retiring after this season? Here's what we know

Travis Kelce has talked about the physical toll the sport takes on the body, especially after 12 seasons. On his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis has even discussed life after NFL. Given that he is 35, it is not unnatural that retirement is on his mind.

However, after an unfortunate defeat at Super Bowl LIX loss in 2024, Kelce had revealed that he wanted to try one last time and his career on a better note.

Fuelling the retirement speculations is also the fact that Travis Kelce's contract with the Kansas City Chiefs will expire at the end of the season. If Travis does not renew the contract, it will mark the end of a legendary run for both Travis and the team.

The Kansas City Chiefs have not addressed the issue of Travis Kelce's retirement either but according to reports of a popular sports media, the coaches and executives at the Chiefs wish to bid a "Hollywood" worthy goodbye to their star player.

The Chiefs took to their social media to congratulate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement. This personal milestone can possibly mark a turning point in Travis's professional career as well, and decide his future with the Chiefs.