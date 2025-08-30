Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho, leaves club at the start of season

Turkish Super Lig club, Fenerbahce announced on Friday, August 29, that their coach, Jose Mourinho will be leaving the club. This new comes just six games into the new season marking a sudden end to Jose's more-than-a-year tenure.

Fenerbahce could not qualify to the UEFA Champions League group stage, having lost 1-0 on aggregate to Portuguese club Benfica in the play-offs. The loss prompted the management to sack the Portuguese coach, as media outlets reported the news of his departure soon after the match against Benfica.

In a statement after the loss, Jose Mourinho said, "My players gave their all. We played more offensively, we were more aggressive, we caused trouble for the opponent...We lost against a really good, strong team today".