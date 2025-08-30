Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho, leaves club at the start of season

Turkish Super Lig club, Fenerbahce announced on Friday, August 29, that their coach, Jose Mourinho will be leaving the club. This new comes just six games into the new season marking a sudden end to Jose's more-than-a-year tenure.
Fenerbahce could not qualify to the UEFA Champions League group stage, having lost 1-0 on aggregate to Portuguese club Benfica in the play-offs. The loss prompted the management to sack the Portuguese coach, as media outlets reported the news of his departure soon after the match against Benfica.
Soon after Fenerbahce's loss to Benfica in the Champions League play-offs, Jose Mourinho, 62, left his role as manager, after just over a year in charge.
In a statement after the loss, Jose Mourinho said, "My players gave their all. We played more offensively, we were more aggressive, we caused trouble for the opponent...We lost against a really good, strong team today".
In the official statement released by Fenerbahce on their social media, the club wrote, "Our Professional Football First Team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us. We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career".
Despite controversies, Jose Mourinho's tenure with Fenerbahce had its moments of joy. In the one year that he coached the Turkish club, Fenerbahce finished second in the Super Lig.
As far as controversies are concerned, in the short tenure, Jose was accused of making racist comments by rivals Galatasaray. The Turkish Club also threatened to take legal steps for the incidents that unfolded during a derby between the two sides in February, that ended goalless.
Jose Mourinho denied all allegations and sought 2 million Turkish Lira in damages in a countered lawsuit.
The Portuguese manager also got in trouble with referees after he criticised the Turkish system of refereeing. He was punished with a four-match ban, later brought down to two. After a series of ups and downs, Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho have finally parted ways.
Jose Mourinho's otherwise successful and diverse managing career has always been clouded by controversies. He has previously coached big clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Roma.