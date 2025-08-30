Rahul Dravid says short batters have an advantage, explains why

Rahul Dravid is among the top ranks of cricketers India has ever had. After his retirement from international cricket in 2012, Rahul had yet another successful innings with India's men's cricket team, as the team head coach from 2021 to 2024.
In a recent podcast appearance, Rahul Dravid shed light on certain technical aspects of cricket, something he is well versed in, being a technically sound cricketer as well as coach.
Talking about how height affects a batter, Rahul Dravid said that shorter batters have more advantage, making their game look more natural. Explaining his analysis, he said, "Shorter people have the advantage of looking more balanced because the centre of gravity is lower".
Former India men's head coach, Rahul Dravid believes people who are short, have more advantage as batters. During the conversation, Rahul Dravid went on to talk about the common thing that some of the greatest batsmen have: short height.
"Look at Gavaskar, or Tendulkar or a Lara or a Ponting… going back to Bradman. Kohli is short-ish", said Rahul. He added since he was slightly taller, he played in the manner he was most comfortable.
Rahul revealed he never tried to imitate Sunil Gavaskar who he felt was a "beautifully balanced player". He went on to talk about the elegance and balance Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar had, stressing on the point that shorter batters are at an advantage.
However, with a change in the style of play, cricket is evolving and taller batters are performing equally well. History is proof that relatively taller batsmen like Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle and more have equally threatened bowlers.
Rahul agreed on this point as he said, "But today, as the game is changing and becoming a lot about power and hitting sixes. The reach of the taller guys is becoming an advantage. Physics will tell you".
Rahul Dravid had won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as head coach in 2024, marking one of the most important victories in Indian cricket.