Rahul Dravid says short batters have an advantage, explains why

Rahul Dravid is among the top ranks of cricketers India has ever had. After his retirement from international cricket in 2012, Rahul had yet another successful innings with India's men's cricket team, as the team head coach from 2021 to 2024.

In a recent podcast appearance, Rahul Dravid shed light on certain technical aspects of cricket, something he is well versed in, being a technically sound cricketer as well as coach.

Talking about how height affects a batter, Rahul Dravid said that shorter batters have more advantage, making their game look more natural. Explaining his analysis, he said, "Shorter people have the advantage of looking more balanced because the centre of gravity is lower".

Rahul Dravid feels shorter people are better batters

