India win SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025

The U-17 Indian women's team ended their historical run at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 and have been declared champions. The Young Tigresses suffered their only loss in this tournament in their final match against Bangladesh who won 4-3.

However, India's top-notch performance and barrage of goals throughout the tournament helped them secure the title of the champion after five matches.

Despite the loss, India's U-17 team put up a powerful performance, equalising three times after coming from behind. The three goal-scorers of the match were, Anushka Kumari (9’), Pritika Barman (65’), and Julan Nongmaithem (89’).

India successfully end their SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

India lost their final match of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship but that meant no harm to them as the Young Tigresses had sealed their title after five back-to-back wins with their terrific performance.