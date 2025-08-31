India win SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025

The U-17 Indian women's team ended their historical run at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 and have been declared champions. The Young Tigresses suffered their only loss in this tournament in their final match against Bangladesh who won 4-3.
However, India's top-notch performance and barrage of goals throughout the tournament helped them secure the title of the champion after five matches.
Despite the loss, India's U-17 team put up a powerful performance, equalising three times after coming from behind. The three goal-scorers of the match were, Anushka Kumari (9’), Pritika Barman (65’), and Julan Nongmaithem (89’).
India lost their final match of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship but that meant no harm to them as the Young Tigresses had sealed their title after five back-to-back wins with their terrific performance.
The tournament followed a double round-robin system with four teams facing each other twice. India was invincible in the first five matches, scoring a total of 27 goals and conceding none unless they faced Bangladesh. In the final match they conceded four and added three more to their goal tally.
Having won the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 in Bhutan, India will now prepare for the upcoming AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers in October, set to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.
The Young Tigresses displayed a balanced and confident approach throughout the game, with everyone in offence, defence and goalkeeping giving their best.
India started their campaign with a seven-star performance, winning 7-0 against Nepal. They followed up the incredible opening performance with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh and 8-0 against Bhutan.
In the following two matches, India met Bhutan and Nepal once again and ended both matches with 5-0 wins.
India sat at the top of the points table throughout the tournament, and their second win against Nepal handed them their much-deserved victory. The goal-scorers for the match were Nira Chanu Longjam (5’), Pearl Fernandes (15’, 43’) and Divyani Linda (79’, 90+2’).
Anushka Kumari (4', 16'), Shveta Rani (24’), Julan Nongmaithem (77’) and Nira Chanu Longjam (90+5’) got up on the score sheet during the Young Tigresses' second clash against Bhutan.
India's resounding victory at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 has made a statement about Indian football around the world. Coached by Joakim Alexandersson, the resilience and determination of the U-17 team showed that women's football is not to be taken lightly.