Satwik-Chirag win bronze at Paris World Championships

In a post match statement, Chirag talked about how the week leading up to the semi final was a good one for them as they defeated strong opponents. However, the shuttler expressed disappointment for not getting to play the final after such a promising run at the Championships.

Reflecting on the challenging match, Chirag admitted, "We didn't get really any rhythm. We didn't start off that well...But, credit to them. They served quite well, right from the start of the third game.”

Satwik added to the analysis saying, "They played with much more confidence, like we did in the first matches. Their body language... they were enjoying a little more than us".

Despite the heartbreak of loss, the two agreed that the campaign had been a good one with the positives outweighing the negatives. The Satwig-Chirag Badminton pairing are currently World No 3 and had earlier been World No 1 as well.

With the men's double bronze medal win, India has now won at least one medal at the BWC Badminton World Championships since 2011.