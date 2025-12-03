Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals

Manchester City are not having the best run this season and are struggling to win games. However, Tuesday's match was a confidence booster for the team and coach Pep Guardiola is especially with Erling Haaland.

After the match, the Manchester City coach said, "If you told me when he arrived that he’d score 100 goals in 111 games, I’d say, 'Are you sure?' The numbers are insane. Today he was unbelievable".

Pep added, "It's incredible, impressive. He was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He made a fantastic goal. Hopefully, he's starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals. I'm happy for him, happy for the team to deliver him this day".

Erling Haaland was extremely happy with his record-breaking goal on Tuesday. "Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing. To do it this quickly is amazing. I'm proud, I'm happy. I've said it many times — a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That's my job, that's what I try to do. And I'm not bad at it! I should have had a hat-trick; I had a few chances. I need to practise", the Manchester City Number 9 said.

Erling Haaland now has 15 goals in the Premiere League this season and had a dry spell in the last two games which he broke in style against Fulham.