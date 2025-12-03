Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland just became the fastest player to score 100 Premiere League goals! The Manchester City striker achieved the remarkable feat when he scored with his left foot in the 17th minute against Fulham.
Manchester City won in a magnificent 5-4 victory on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.
Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach the 100 goal mark in the Premier League, breaking English footballer Alan Shearer's record, who is still the sole record holder of most goals in the league with 260 goals scored. Now Haaland will look to break it.
The Norwegian star scored the 100 goals in just 111 games while Alan had scored the century of goals in 124 games. Haaland did it in 13 less games whule his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, also a former footballer, watched on from the stand.
Manchester City are not having the best run this season and are struggling to win games. However, Tuesday's match was a confidence booster for the team and coach Pep Guardiola is especially with Erling Haaland.
After the match, the Manchester City coach said, "If you told me when he arrived that he’d score 100 goals in 111 games, I’d say, 'Are you sure?' The numbers are insane. Today he was unbelievable".
Pep added, "It's incredible, impressive. He was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He made a fantastic goal. Hopefully, he's starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals. I'm happy for him, happy for the team to deliver him this day".
Erling Haaland was extremely happy with his record-breaking goal on Tuesday. "Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing. To do it this quickly is amazing. I'm proud, I'm happy. I've said it many times — a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That's my job, that's what I try to do. And I'm not bad at it! I should have had a hat-trick; I had a few chances. I need to practise", the Manchester City Number 9 said.
Erling Haaland now has 15 goals in the Premiere League this season and had a dry spell in the last two games which he broke in style against Fulham.
