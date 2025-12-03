Spain retains Women's Nations League title after win against Germany

Spain are champions of the Women's Nations League. Again. The women's team clinched the trophy for the second time in two years after defeating Germany in the second leg of the final on Tuesday with an aggregate score of 3-0.
During the match on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Clàudia Pina scored twice in the 61st and 74th minutes with Vicky López scoring in the 68th minute, as all three goals came in a thrilling second half.
In the first leg that was played on Friday, November 28, 2025, Spain held Germany to a draw, leaving everything on the game on Tuesday. Spain's star player, three time Ballon d'Or winner, Aitana Bonmatí had to miss the match due to an injury. The player broke her leg on Sunday while in training, causing massive concern among fans.
The star-studded team also had two time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas who said, "One of the most magical nights we have ever experienced, one of the best in my career".
Talking about the remarkable attendance at the Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, Alexia said, "Some of us have been playing for the national team for 13 years and never imagined this. It says a lot about what we have achieved with women’s soccer in Spain. We will continue to inspire girls and boys to fight for their dreams, which sometimes come true".
With almost 56,000 supporters attending the second leg of the finals, it truly reflected the growing interest in women's football which had been largely lying in the shadows all these years.
Spanish coach Sonia Bermúdez marked her first win as the country's coach. Talking about the win she said, "The goal was to win again and retain the Nations League title. It was all worth it".
In 2024, the 2023 Women's World Cup Champions had beaten Franch to win the Women’s Nations League. Spain's win on Tuesday is just another feather on a very ornate hat.
