Spain retains Women's Nations League title after win against Germany

In the first leg that was played on Friday, November 28, 2025, Spain held Germany to a draw, leaving everything on the game on Tuesday. Spain's star player, three time Ballon d'Or winner, Aitana Bonmatí had to miss the match due to an injury. The player broke her leg on Sunday while in training, causing massive concern among fans.

The star-studded team also had two time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas who said, "One of the most magical nights we have ever experienced, one of the best in my career".

Talking about the remarkable attendance at the Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, Alexia said, "Some of us have been playing for the national team for 13 years and never imagined this. It says a lot about what we have achieved with women’s soccer in Spain. We will continue to inspire girls and boys to fight for their dreams, which sometimes come true".