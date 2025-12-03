Tom Brady's niece Maya selected No. 1 in softball league expansion draft

While with the Talons, Maya put up an eye-catching .646 batting average across 22 at-bats. She has also played internationally for the Toyota Red Terriers in Japan’s Diamond Softball League.

Interestingly, Tom Brady himself once drew interest from another sport: he was taken by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

Maya starred collegiately at UCLA, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in both 2023 and 2024. She captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 World Games and has been a two-time finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award (2023–24), in addition to being a four-time All-Pac-12 selection.

She is also part of another famous sports lineage as the niece of former Boston Red Sox standout Kevin Youkilis.

“It’s an honor to carry on the legacy of the Brady name,” Maya said during a 2024 interview. “My family is just everything to me.”