Rahul Bose fraud charges surface over alleged forged documents to become Rugby body chief

Divya Kumari has alleged that the royal family and the local people who were involved in the project were taken for granted and that after the initial support, the attention was diverted from the development of rugby in Himachal Pradesh to the strengthening of Bose’s leadership position at the national level.

The main legal point raised by the complainants is the question of how a single individual can legally have domicile certificates of two different states at the same time. The opponents insist that this act breaches the administrative norms and also raises serious doubts about the legitimacy of the Himachal certificate.

Furthermore, the heart of the fraud allegations is the supposed deployment of the document for claiming representation and votes within the RFI.

Legal action and reactions

Divya Kumari has lodged a formal complaint in the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The subsequent hearing in the case is, according to reports, scheduled for 18 December 2025. The scandal has been a source of discontent for the local rugby community members as well, who say that their grassroots hockey was overshadowed by the so-called administrative manoeuvring.

What is at stake

If the charges against him are proven, Rahul Bose's efforts to represent Himachal Pradesh might be annulled, thereby disqualifying him from holding or even challenging for leadership positions within the Rugby Federation of India.