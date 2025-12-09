Rahul Bose fraud charges surface over alleged forged documents to become Rugby body chief

Actor and rugby administrator Rahul Bose stands accused of forging documents to become the chief of India’s national rugby governing body. The scandal revolves around the allegations that Bose obtained a Himachal Pradesh domicile certificate in a very shady way so that he could be eligible and have the right to vote in the Rugby Federation of India (RFI).
Firstly, Rahul Bose is accused of producing a fake domicile certificate of Himachal Pradesh. Apparently, while he already had authentic identity papers such as an Aadhaar card, passport, and a domicile certificate from Maharashtra, the place where he mainly lives and works. The foremost accusation is that the Himachal residence was faked to be able to vote in the state, thus paving the way for his ascension to the post of the president of the Rugby Federation of India.
According to the rules of RFI, the representation of the state is a very important factor when it comes to leadership elections. The complaint states that the Himachal domicile enabled Bose to have not just one but two very important votes from the state, which gave him a great advantage in the national selection process.
This issue refers back to 2023, when it was said that Rahul Bose made an approach to Divya Kumari, a member of the royal family of Shimla and the Jubbal princely lineage. It is alleged that Mr. Bose promised to facilitate the setting up of a state-level rugby association in Himachal Pradesh and also to get it officially recognized.
During the following two years, the local rugby players and officials from several districts kept their word and worked hard to establish a state association that would function on the basis of these promises. On the other hand, it is said that the recognition of the association never came into existence. In fact, Bose is alleged to have not only dismissed the collective grassroots effort but also to have tried to create another organization, which was allegedly more in line with his personal ambitions in the national rugby administration.
Divya Kumari has alleged that the royal family and the local people who were involved in the project were taken for granted and that after the initial support, the attention was diverted from the development of rugby in Himachal Pradesh to the strengthening of Bose’s leadership position at the national level.
The main legal point raised by the complainants is the question of how a single individual can legally have domicile certificates of two different states at the same time. The opponents insist that this act breaches the administrative norms and also raises serious doubts about the legitimacy of the Himachal certificate.
Furthermore, the heart of the fraud allegations is the supposed deployment of the document for claiming representation and votes within the RFI.
Divya Kumari has lodged a formal complaint in the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The subsequent hearing in the case is, according to reports, scheduled for 18 December 2025. The scandal has been a source of discontent for the local rugby community members as well, who say that their grassroots hockey was overshadowed by the so-called administrative manoeuvring.
If the charges against him are proven, Rahul Bose's efforts to represent Himachal Pradesh might be annulled, thereby disqualifying him from holding or even challenging for leadership positions within the Rugby Federation of India.