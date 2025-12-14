Lionel Messi will not play a 'full match' in India and his $900 million insurance may be the reason

The GOAT India Tour 2025 started yesterday, it's already led to some big headlines, but not for all the right reasons. After a chaotic stint in Kolkata and a stop in Hyderabad, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is set to make an appearance at the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will take part in the Padel GOAT Cup.

Lionel Messi's tour of India kicked off on Saturday with stops in Kolkata and Hyderabad

However, Messi will not be playing a full match during his time in India. While fans may think it's due to his busy itinerary, the reason is actually something else. Lionel Messi reportedly has one of the most expensive athlete insurance policies in the world. He is insured for as much as $900 million, as per confirmed sources.

While such insurance protects the footballer from potential financial losses that arise from a career-threatening injury, it also comes with strict limitations.