Lionel Messi will not play a 'full match' in India and his $900 million insurance may be the reason

The GOAT India Tour 2025 started yesterday, it's already led to some big headlines, but not for all the right reasons. After a chaotic stint in Kolkata and a stop in Hyderabad, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is set to make an appearance at the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will take part in the Padel GOAT Cup.
However, Messi will not be playing a full match during his time in India. While fans may think it's due to his busy itinerary, the reason is actually something else. Lionel Messi reportedly has one of the most expensive athlete insurance policies in the world. He is insured for as much as $900 million, as per confirmed sources.
While such insurance protects the footballer from potential financial losses that arise from a career-threatening injury, it also comes with strict limitations.
These policies typically stop players from taking part in matches that are not officially sanctioned by their club or national team. Lionel Messi represents Argentina and MLS side Inter Miami and has no competitive fixtures scheduled in India. So, in case he gets injured in any of the curated exhibitions or casual games, the organisers may have to pay the millions of dollars in insurance.
Exhibition or friendly appearances fall outside the scope of these insurance agreements. As a result, any injury sustained in such matches would not be covered, putting players at risk of forfeiting compensation worth millions of dollars.
Director General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), Joy Bhattacharjya, on Facebook wrote, “There is one thing that the fans of football should have known in case they were hoping to see Messi play in India. Any global football superstar cannot even play a single match of any kind even semi-serious unless it is on behalf of country or club."
Messi's insurance is in stark contrast to the insurance held be NBA icon Michael Jordan, who reportedly has a "love of the game" clause in his professional contract, which guarantees his salary and covers medical expenses even if he gets injured playing basketball outside of official team events.
Most professional sports contracts strictly prohibit players from participating in activities outside of official team games that could lead to injury. However, Jordan is so passionate about playing basketball that he insisted on a unique provision in his contracts with the Chicago Bulls.
