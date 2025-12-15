Fans urge Travis Kelce to retire after Kansas City Chiefs eliminated from NFL playoffs for the first time in 10 years

The Chiefs are out of Super Bowl contention and fans are not okay! Patrick Mahomes, Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs will miss the 2025–26 NFL postseason following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 14. The setback confirmed the end of Kansas City’s playoff hopes.

Fans are now urging Travis Kelce to consider retirement after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their eighth loss of the 2025 NFL season, a defeat that officially knocked them out of playoff contention.

Kansas City Chiefs will miss the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2014

The Chiefs opened the game on a strong note, scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter. At halftime, they still appeared in control, leading 13–3, with the Chargers managing just one field goal compared to Kansas City’s two. However, momentum shifted in the second half, and the Chiefs ultimately fell 16–13 to their AFC West rivals.

Kelce finished the game with a solid individual performance, recording seven catches for 70 yards. Despite that, frustration among fans has grown, with many suggesting the veteran tight end may need to step away from the game as the team struggles.

The loss also marked a significant milestone for the franchise, as it is the first time in ten years that the Chiefs have failed to finish atop the AFC West.