Fans urge Travis Kelce to retire after Kansas City Chiefs eliminated from NFL playoffs for the first time in 10 years

The Chiefs are out of Super Bowl contention and fans are not okay! Patrick Mahomes, Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs will miss the 2025–26 NFL postseason following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 14. The setback confirmed the end of Kansas City’s playoff hopes.
Fans are now urging Travis Kelce to consider retirement after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their eighth loss of the 2025 NFL season, a defeat that officially knocked them out of playoff contention.
The Chiefs opened the game on a strong note, scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter. At halftime, they still appeared in control, leading 13–3, with the Chargers managing just one field goal compared to Kansas City’s two. However, momentum shifted in the second half, and the Chiefs ultimately fell 16–13 to their AFC West rivals.
Kelce finished the game with a solid individual performance, recording seven catches for 70 yards. Despite that, frustration among fans has grown, with many suggesting the veteran tight end may need to step away from the game as the team struggles.
The loss also marked a significant milestone for the franchise, as it is the first time in ten years that the Chiefs have failed to finish atop the AFC West.
“I personally do not think Kelce should play another snap for the Chiefs, it’s time to let him go and retire,” one fan posted on X.
“Let Kelce retire in peace bro,” another commented.
The veteran tight end appeared visibly emotional during the loss to the Texans, prompting speculation about whether he will return for another season.
As the Chiefs’ campaign continues to fall apart, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dropped hints that Travis Kelce could be nearing retirement.
With the team’s struggles mounting, many believe the most recent defeat may have been the final time Kelce takes the field alongside Mahomes. Kelce’s family turned out in full support along with fiancée Taylor Swift, for what many believe could be the tight end’s final meaningful game in his 13-year NFL career, should he choose to retire at the end of the season. Taylor was seen in his suite alongside her mother, Andrea Swift, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.
Taylor and Kylie were spotted chatting while holding the four children Kylie shares with Jason Kelce, the host of the Not Gonna Lie podcast: daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, 6, and Elliotte Ray, 4, as well as Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and eight-month-old Finnley.
The Chiefs entered what could be Kelce’s final NFL season with high expectations, aiming to make another Super Bowl run after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans in the championship game the previous year.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.