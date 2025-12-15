Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks following shocking loss

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has reportedly dismissed defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after the team’s heavy 48–20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which dropped the Jets to 3–11 on the season.
The move was announced Monday, a day after what ranked among New York’s poorest performances of the year. In Wilks’ place, defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Harris has been promoted to take over the role.
Glenn said he will take an active role in helping Harris with play-calling duties in the coming week, underscoring a hands-on effort to stabilize a struggling defense. In his first season as head coach, Glenn revealed that the decision to part ways with Wilks was made late Sunday night, just hours after the lopsided loss to Jacksonville.
Glenn informed Wilks of his dismissal Monday morning, stating, "I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time." Wilks, who was the first coordinator brought in by Glenn after his hiring in January, previously worked as a volunteer adviser for Charlotte’s football program and served as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2023, a role he lost following the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss.
During his time with the Jets, the defense failed to gain traction, finishing near the bottom of the league in run defense and points conceded. The unit also made unwanted history, going through the first 14 games of the season without recording a single interception, tying an NFL record.
It was a rough weekend for the New York Jets, and Sunday proved equally disappointing for the Kansas City Chiefs as their postseason hopes came to an end.
The Chiefs were edged 16–13 by the Los Angeles Chargers and were dealt another setback when quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game limping with a knee issue.