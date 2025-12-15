Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks following shocking loss

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has reportedly dismissed defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after the team’s heavy 48–20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which dropped the Jets to 3–11 on the season.

The move was announced Monday, a day after what ranked among New York’s poorest performances of the year. In Wilks’ place, defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Harris has been promoted to take over the role.

Glenn said he will take an active role in helping Harris with play-calling duties in the coming week, underscoring a hands-on effort to stabilize a struggling defense. In his first season as head coach, Glenn revealed that the decision to part ways with Wilks was made late Sunday night, just hours after the lopsided loss to Jacksonville.