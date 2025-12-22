Lionel Messi was unhappy being touched in Kolkata, was paid this amount for India tour, reveals official

Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 made headlines for days as the Argentine soccer icon toured different cities. Although his Kolkata pitstop faced quite a bit of trouble as Messi had to be escorted out within 20 minutes and angry fans were outraged and broke seats and damaged the stadium.

Satadru Dutta, the primary organiser of Lionel Messi’s event held on December 13, who has since been arrested in Kolkata, has told investigators that Messi was uncomfortable with being touched or hugged during his appearance at Salt Lake Stadium, according to a source in the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Lionel Messi was unhappy with being touched at Kolkata Stadium

During extended questioning, Dutta reportedly revealed that Messi did not appreciate being patted on the back or embraced, and that this sensitivity had been communicated beforehand by the foreign security personnel assigned to protect the footballer. The source added that Messi left the venue earlier than planned instead of staying for the full duration of the scheduled programme.