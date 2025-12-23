Lionel Messi's sister, Maria involved in car accident days before wedding

She has suffered from multiple serious injuries which include burns, two fractured vertebrae, a broken heel, a fractured arm and wrist, reports have revealed.

It was time for celebration in the Messi family because Maria was set to marry Julian 'Tuli' Arellano, who is Inter Miami's under-19 team coach, early next year. However, now the festivities have been put on hold after the gruesome accident.

According to an Argentine TV media, Maria's mother has shared that her daughter is stable. However, despite being out of danger, her recovery will take time. Reporter Angel de Brito said, "Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger...I asked her mum, Celia Cuccittini...She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist. The wedding will be rescheduled. Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall."

It was further reported that Lionel Messi's sister is further recovering in Rosario, their hometown. Maria Sol Messi was supposed to get married in the same Argentine city, just like her brother.

While she is known as Lionel Messi's sister, Maria Sol Messi is a successful designer as well as entrepreneur. She founded a fashion label called Bikinis Rio which has made quite the buzz. Additionally, she has been a part of several ventures that Lionel Messi is involved in.