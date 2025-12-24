Jackie Chan carries the Milan Cortina Olympic torch through the ruins of Pompeii

Jackie Chan took part in the Milan Cortina Winter Games torch relay on Monday, and carryied the Olympic flame through the historic ruins of Pompeii. The relay’s route that day also included a stretch along the scenic Amalfi Coast.

On Tuesday, Italian football legends Fabio Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara carried the torch through their hometown of Naples, where the relay will break for the Christmas holiday.

Jackie Chan carries the Olympic torch through Pompeii

Overall, the torch relay will span 12,000 kilometers (about 7,500 miles), traveling through all 110 provinces of Italy and will arrive at Milan’s San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony on February 6.

Pompeii, an ancient Roman city, was famously buried under ash and lava following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

“I saw the volcano, I saw the whole city — the only thing I can say is ‘Wow!’” Chan told a sports portal.