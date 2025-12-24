Kansas City Chiefs set to leave Arrowhead and relocate across the Kansas-Missouri border

“The location of Chiefs games will change,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said after the meeting, “but some things won’t change. Our fans will still be the loudest in the NFL, our games will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and our players and coaches will be ready to compete for championships, because on the field or off the field, we are big dreamers, and we’re ready for the next chapter.”

The Chiefs plan to construct their $3 billion stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Kansas Speedway and the shopping and entertainment area known as The Legends. The surrounding district already features Children’s Mercy Park, home of MLS side Sporting Kansas City, as well as Legends Field, where the Kansas City Monarchs minor league baseball team plays.

As per reports, the team intends to develop a $300 million training facility in the Kansas City–area suburb of Olathe, Kansas, and has pledged at least $700 million toward other related development projects.

“Today’s announcement is truly historic. Actually, it’s a little surreal,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Today’s announcement will touch the lives of Kansans for generations to come. Today’s announcement is a total game-changer for our state.

“We have always been Chiefs fans,” Kelly said. “Now we are Chiefs family.”