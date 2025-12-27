Nikola Jokic scores record 18 in OT, has 56-point triple-double in Nuggets win

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 44 points and nearly completed a dramatic comeback, erasing a 15-point deficit in the final five and a half minutes of regulation. He forced overtime with a difficult three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and scored seven early points in the extra period as Minnesota jumped out to a 9-0 run.

However, Edwards was ejected in overtime after picking up two technical fouls for disputing calls, allowing Denver to rally and secure the victory.

In the leadup to the game, Edwards told press, "I'm gonna have 30 points for sure. I might have 40. But it's gonna be a night."

In overtime, Jokic was flawless offensively and hit all three of his shots from the field, including both attempts from beyond the arc, and knocking down 10 of his 11 free throws.

After surrendering a 15-point advantage in the fourth quarter, Denver trailed 124-115 before responding with an 11-2 surge to pull even at 126-126.

The Nuggets were shorthanded as forward Cameron Johnson hyperextended his right knee, joining Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) on the injury list.

By the end of the third quarter, Jokic had already recorded the 179th triple-double of his career, leaving him just two behind Oscar Robertson for second place on the NBA’s all-time list.