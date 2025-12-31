LeBron James’ 21-year All-Star streak in jeopardy? NBA analyst weighs in after first fan votes revealed

The NBA released its first round of All-Star voting results on Tuesday for the February showcase at the Intuit Dome, which is the Los Angeles Clippers’ new home arena. Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are pacing the Western and Eastern Conferences respectively, while several other names on the list have sparked plenty of discussion.

One of the biggest surprises is LeBron James’ position. After years of comfortably dominating fan voting, James currently ranks ninth among Western Conference players and 15th overall, with 536,555 total votes.

NBA announces first round of fan voting results for 2026 All-Star game

To be fair, this dip is not too shocking. In his 23rd NBA season, LeBron missed a season opener for the first time in his career and has already sat out 16 games.