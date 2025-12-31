The Cowboys release Trevon Diggs two years after $97 million contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys chose not to wait for the offseason before moving on from Trevon Diggs.

According to NFL Network, Dallas waived the former Pro Bowl cornerback on Tuesday, they have cited sources familiar with the decision. Diggs’ 2025 campaign was turbulent, as he spent eight games on injured reserve due to a concussion. He later explained that the injury occurred in a freak accident at home, when a TV-mount pole fell and struck his head. He also battled a knee issue during the season.

Cowboys waive two-time Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs following six seasons

Insiders have also noted that Diggs struggled on the field, even when healthy, as he surrendered completions and got involved in several coverage breakdowns caused by miscommunication. As per reports, the decision to release Diggs was not tied to one specific incident, but rather a buildup of concerns over time, including on-field performance and other factors.