The Cowboys release Trevon Diggs two years after $97 million contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys chose not to wait for the offseason before moving on from Trevon Diggs.
According to NFL Network, Dallas waived the former Pro Bowl cornerback on Tuesday, they have cited sources familiar with the decision. Diggs’ 2025 campaign was turbulent, as he spent eight games on injured reserve due to a concussion. He later explained that the injury occurred in a freak accident at home, when a TV-mount pole fell and struck his head. He also battled a knee issue during the season.
Insiders have also noted that Diggs struggled on the field, even when healthy, as he surrendered completions and got involved in several coverage breakdowns caused by miscommunication. As per reports, the decision to release Diggs was not tied to one specific incident, but rather a buildup of concerns over time, including on-field performance and other factors.
Dallas had signed Diggs to a five-year, $97 million contract extension in July 2023, rewarding him after back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro season in 2021. However, injuries have defined his career since then.
Over the past three seasons, Diggs appeared in only 21 games, including just two in 2023 before tearing his ACL. With a $14.5 million base salary scheduled for 2026 and no guaranteed money remaining on his deal, he was widely expected to be released in the offseason. Instead, the Cowboys opted to make the move now, ending their time with the 2020 second-round pick earlier than anticipated.
The 27-year-old Diggs now heads to waivers. If unclaimed, he will be free to sign with any team. Despite his uneven play, teams in need of cornerback depth, particularly playoff contenders, could see value in adding him late in the season. A team that claims Diggs would be responsible for his remaining Week 18 base salary of $472,000, along with an additional $58,823 if he is active, as per reports.