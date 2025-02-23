Golfer Shiv Kapur reminisces about happy moments of his career while giving insights into his new venture

Of all the skills and techniques, we were curious to find out why the athlete picked putting for the workshop and why he considered it the most underrated club in his bag. “Putting is the most important aspect of golf and often overlooked by many since it’s the most unglamorous part of the game,” he points out. A reminder that while the long drives get the attention, it’s the finesse on the greens that seals the deal. For those who see only the pros of the professional golf circuit, the sportsman has a reality check. “The amount of time and sacrifice it takes to get to a certain level… Most people only see the glamour behind professional golf and not the hard yards and months spent travelling and being on the road,” he explains.

For Shiv, it’s more than just about playing golf; it’s about nurturing and expanding the spor t’s reach in India. When it comes to his own practice, Shiv keeps things simple. “No, I think I’m pretty boring that way,” he chuckles when asked if there’s anything unconventional about his golfing routine. However, he does have strong opinions about the rules of the game. “I’d like to see the flagsticks in golf be standardised to a certain thickness. Too often, someone hits the flagstick and the ball bounces off the green. I don’t think a player should be penalised for hitting a good shot,” the golfer reveals.