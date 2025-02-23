Golfer Shiv Kapur reminisces about happy moments of his career while giving insights into his new venture

For Shiv Kapur — recipient of the 2002 Arjuna Award — golf has always been more than just a game. It’s been a lifelong passion, a journey filled with highs and lows and now, an avenue to give back to the sport and the community. The Indian professional golfer, known for his effortless swing and strategic approach to the game, recently hosted a putting workshop as a part of the Marriott Bonvoy Golf Tournament held at the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa.
As he reflects on the tournament, his career and new ventures, he offers insight into the evolving landscape of golf across the subcontinent. His relationship with the hospitality brand spans over ten years, during which he has been instrumental in promoting golf across different regions. “I am delighted to help promote the sport to new audiences while showcasing Golfshire as a premier golfing destination as it’s exciting to see the program creating such meaningful opportunities. It’s one of the best greens in the country and a very challenging course off the tee. More events like this will help expand the sport, encouraging greater participation and interest,” he shares.
Of all the skills and techniques, we were curious to find out why the athlete picked putting for the workshop and why he considered it the most underrated club in his bag. “Putting is the most important aspect of golf and often overlooked by many since it’s the most unglamorous part of the game,” he points out. A reminder that while the long drives get the attention, it’s the finesse on the greens that seals the deal. For those who see only the pros of the professional golf circuit, the sportsman has a reality check. “The amount of time and sacrifice it takes to get to a certain level… Most people only see the glamour behind professional golf and not the hard yards and months spent travelling and being on the road,” he explains.
For Shiv, it’s more than just about playing golf; it’s about nurturing and expanding the spor t’s reach in India. When it comes to his own practice, Shiv keeps things simple. “No, I think I’m pretty boring that way,” he chuckles when asked if there’s anything unconventional about his golfing routine. However, he does have strong opinions about the rules of the game. “I’d like to see the flagsticks in golf be standardised to a certain thickness. Too often, someone hits the flagstick and the ball bounces off the green. I don’t think a player should be penalised for hitting a good shot,” the golfer reveals.
Reflecting on his career, one tournament stands out vividly in his memory — the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. “The conditions were some of the toughest I’ve ever seen on a golf course. In the first round, I got off to a dream start and found myself leading the championship. That’s a memory forever etched in my mind,” he recalls.
Precision and strategy are key, making it a true test of skill for both professionals and amateurs alike. “It requires a fair amount of accuracy and astute course management skills. One of the main highlights for me is helping to raise funds and awareness for Rising Star Outreach, which does fabulous work for children battling leprosy,” he adds.
While golf has been his career, Shiv has never hidden his love for another sport — cricket. In fact, he has recently taken on a new entrepreneurial challenge, co-founding Six20 Cricket, India’s first outdoor cricket entertainment venue. “It’s a Topgolf-style cricket venue where sport meets entertainment and we feel it holds an exciting future in India, given the love for cricket,” he reveals. It’s an unexpected yet fitting venture for a golfer who understands the power of combining sport with engagement and he’s eager to see how it evolves. “FYI, cricket is my first love,” he admits with a laugh. As he continues his journey, he remains deeply invested in both the game and the general sporting landscape.