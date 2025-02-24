Stars and hockey legends unite to support wildfire relief in Los Angeles

Los Angeles witnessed a star-studded ice hockey event as celebrities and sports legends laced up their skates for Skate for LA Strong, a charity tournament aimed at raising funds for wildfire relief efforts. Held at Crypto.com Arena, the event was organised by the Los Angeles Kings and the National Hockey League to support recovery efforts following the devastating Palisades Fire—the most destructive wildfire in the city's history.

Among the notable participants were pop star Justin Bieber and actor Steve Carell, who joined Hockey Hall of Famers Rob Blake, Mark Messier, Cammi Granato, and Jeremy Roenick. The four-team exhibition tournament, conceptualised by Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille, also featured a mix of former players, first responders, and Hollywood personalities.

“We’re looking to have a good time and show that when we come together, good things happen,” said Bieber before taking to the ice.

The teams, each comprising 15 skaters and a goaltender, were coached by a lineup of well-known figures, including Vince Vaughn and Cobie Smulders, Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg, Danny DeVito and Al Michaels, and Hannah Stocking and Andrew Whitworth. Vaughn and Smulders' team emerged victorious, winning both of their matches.

The game wasn’t short of entertaining moments, with Roenick scoring two goals and playfully squaring off with Bieber in a mock fight. “This was an amazing celebration of hockey and first responders. It was a lot of fun seeing everyone come together, and playing alongside some of LA’s firefighters was a great feeling,” Roenick shared.

Actor Skylar Astin, who also took part in the event, reflected on its significance. “As a Malibu resident, I owe so much to the firefighters. Seeing the aftermath of the fires first-hand was chilling. It’ll take time to rebuild, but LA is a resilient community.”

Unlike traditional sporting events, tickets weren’t sold. Instead, they were distributed to first responders and residents displaced by the fires. The Kings reported a crowd of 12,167 in attendance, with the game airing locally and nationally on ESPN2.

Robitaille emphasised the importance of giving back, stating, “We’ve all been touched by what happened. This is our way of making a difference.”

As Los Angeles continues its recovery, Skate for LA Strong proved that the city’s spirit remains unshaken, with sport and community coming together for a greater cause.