Max Verstappen and Lando Norris ‘respect’ each other while joking about their F1 rivalry

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris dismissed suggestions their Formula 1 rivalry has become a personal feud, going so far as to joke on Thursday that they'd been reduced to brawling in a pub.

Lando was Max's closest challenger last season as the Dutch driver won a fourth consecutive F1 title. Hard-edged and controversial battles on track sparked debate about whether F1 rules do enough to deter aggressive or risky driving.

”It's a terrible relationship. We don't get on anymore. It's taken its toll,” deadpanned Max as Lando chuckled next to him in a news conference on the second day of preseason testing.

“We had a fight the other day in a local pub,” Lando chimed in.

“We had to get escorted (out)," Max added. "I always say, 'You should have seen the other guy,' but actually he still looks good.”

Lando said this month he'd learned from the experience of challenging Max last year, and indicated he'd have an “elbows out” approach when racing Max in future.

“I know there are going to be tough battles and I'm sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want or hopefully Max wants but we’re racing drivers. We get along,” Lando said on Thursday.

“I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track.”

Lando’s strong form in the second half of 2024 means he’s considered a strong candidate to dethrone Max this year, and he was fastest on the first day of preseason testing in Bahrain on Wednesday.