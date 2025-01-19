Gael Monfils defies odds at 38, reaches Australian Open fourth round

Gael Monfils achieved a remarkable milestone by joining Roger Federer as the only men aged 38 or older to reach the Australian Open fourth round since the tournament expanded to 128 players in 1988. Gael staged a thrilling comeback to defeat No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday.

After his victory, Gael returned to Margaret Court Arena to cheer on his wife, Elina Svitolina, who also pulled off an impressive win, defeating women’s No. 4 seed Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Monfils humorously remarked, “I warmed up the court for her,” while Elina admitted she felt inspired by her husband’s success.

Gael celebrated his win with a 134 mph (215 kph) ace, his 24th of the match, followed by a jubilant dance at the baseline as fans waved French flags. Reflecting on the game, Fritz said, “He just got back everything. It seemed almost too easy for him to hurt me. He played really, really well.”

Gael started the year by winning a hard-court event in Auckland, New Zealand, becoming the oldest tournament winner since at least 1990. Reflecting on his performance, he stated, “I try to be very disciplined with recovery. I believe in myself and that I can do some damage. With a little luck, here we are in the second week of the Australian Open.”