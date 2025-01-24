Tamil Nadu riders gallop to glory at national event

In a celebration of discipline and dedication, the Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC) recently honoured a group of remarkable young equestrians whose achievements have set a new benchmark for Tamil Nadu. Fresh from their triumph at the Junior National Equestrian Championship in New Delhi, these riders brought home an impressive 18 medals, including team golds in all age categories of dressage, one of the most elegant and challenging Olympic disciplines.

The festivities, held on 22 January in Chennai, were graced by actor Arun Vijay, who shared the stage with Dhruv Futnani, head of CEC. Among the talented athletes was Miraya Dhadabhoy, who has not only excelled nationally but also earned the title of Best Youth Rider in Asia at the FEI World Dressage Challenge.

Picture this: young riders moving in perfect sync with their horses, navigating complex patterns and intricate movements. This is dressage—often called 'horse ballet'—where harmony, precision, and elegance come together. It’s a sport that demands years of practice, resilience, and a deep bond between rider and horse.

The young champions who shone in New Delhi brought this art to life. Leading the charge was Shubh Chowdhari, whose exceptional performances earned him three gold medals. Meanwhile, Pranav Deepak made a lasting impression, clinching a team gold and an individual silver with his horse, despite being relatively new to competitive riding.

The Children 1 team, featuring standout riders Ananya Sajith and Inaraa Luthria, captured team gold with consistent and polished performances. Over in the Children 2 category, Kevin Gabriel and his horse, Soulmate (Sechs Richtige), stole hearts with their silver-medal-winning display. Kevin’s efforts also helped his teammates—Punav Suresh, Hasini, and Eshaan Sundaram—secure the team gold.

In the junior category, Miraya Dhadabhoy teamed up with Sanskar Rathore for another team gold. Sanskar also added an individual silver to his name. For the Young Riders category, Jaiveer Varma brought home a team gold and an individual silver, rounding out Tamil Nadu’s stellar performance.

Speaking at the event, Dhruv Futnani reflected on the magnitude of the achievement. "This is more than just a win for Tamil Nadu—it’s a win for Indian equestrian sports," he shared. "These young riders have shown what’s possible with dedication, discipline, and passion. Their success inspires not only their peers but also the next generation of riders to dream big."

Chief guest Arun Vijay, visibly moved by the riders’ stories, added, "Their commitment is nothing short of extraordinary. These young equestrians have raised the bar, showing us what it means to chase your dreams with unwavering focus. They’re the future of not just Tamil Nadu but Indian equestrianism."

The celebration wasn’t complete without a live demonstration by the young riders and their majestic horses. As the audience watched in awe, the champions showcased their skills with effortless grace, embodying the seamless partnership that dressage demands.

It was a moment that perfectly encapsulated their journey—a blend of hard work, mutual trust, and an enduring love for the sport.

The Chennai Equitation Centre has been a cornerstone of equestrian excellence since its establishment in 2010. Located in Sholinganallur, amidst Chennai’s bustling IT corridor, the centre is home to world-class facilities, from all-weather arenas to competition-sized sand tracks.

CEC has become synonymous with nurturing talent. With over 100 national medals to its name, the centre continues to prepare athletes for prestigious platforms, including the Asian Games 2026.

As Tamil Nadu’s equestrian community celebrates this historic milestone, the spotlight is firmly on these young riders who’ve shown that age is no barrier to excellence. Their triumphs are not just about medals; they’re about inspiring a new wave of athletes to gallop fearlessly toward their dreams.