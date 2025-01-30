The Return of the King: Fans flock to the Arun Jaitley stadium to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli

A massive crowd gathered outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as the Delhi cricket team played Railways in their Ranji Trophy encounter. The frenzy, however, was not just for the domestic clash but largely for one man – Virat Kohli.
Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the real spectacle was outside the stadium, where thousands of fans turned up early in the morning, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing idol. A fan, Mohd Gul Nawaz says, "...I have come from UP, just to watch the match. I have come here for Virat Kohli...This crowd is here for Virat Kohli..." Another supporter echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kohli's unparalleled influence on Indian cricket.
Shantanu Mishra, a Cricket fan says, "There is a huge crowd (of viewers) here. I don't think there ever was such a crowd here for a Ranji match...This kind of turnout is only possible for Virat Kohli. Otherwise, there is no reason for such a large gathering at a Ranji Trophy match. Maybe in Mumbai, such crowds are common, but not in Delhi. This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."
Many fans had arrived at the venue in the early hours, hoping to secure the best possible view. One devoted follower, Akash Kumar, who had been waiting since dawn, said, "I have been a huge fan of Virat Kohli since childhood. I have come from Sindhora Kalan. I have been here since 5.30 am to see him play. This is the first time I have seen such a crowd for a Ranji Trophy match. Everyone here is more excited for Kohli than anything else." The turnout at Arun Jaitley Stadium underscores the impact Kohli continues to have on Indian cricket, even in domestic tournaments. His presence has breathed new life into the Ranji Trophy.
The Delhi-Railways clash is all set to be a must-watch clash as Virat will grind it out in Delhi jersey as he continues his journey towards redemption in the longest format. After years of breaking records, securing memorable wins as a captain and setting new benchmarks in Indian cricket, the 36-year-old has taken a humble refuge in domestic cricket to rediscover the consistency that set him apart from other players.
The 36-year-old's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.