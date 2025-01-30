The Return of the King: Fans flock to the Arun Jaitley stadium to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli

A massive crowd gathered outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as the Delhi cricket team played Railways in their Ranji Trophy encounter. The frenzy, however, was not just for the domestic clash but largely for one man – Virat Kohli.

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the real spectacle was outside the stadium, where thousands of fans turned up early in the morning, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing idol. A fan, Mohd Gul Nawaz says, "...I have come from UP, just to watch the match. I have come here for Virat Kohli...This crowd is here for Virat Kohli..." Another supporter echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kohli's unparalleled influence on Indian cricket.

Shantanu Mishra, a Cricket fan says, "There is a huge crowd (of viewers) here. I don't think there ever was such a crowd here for a Ranji match...This kind of turnout is only possible for Virat Kohli. Otherwise, there is no reason for such a large gathering at a Ranji Trophy match. Maybe in Mumbai, such crowds are common, but not in Delhi. This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."