Wimbledon 2025: Why do tennis players wear only white?

One of the Wimbledon tournament’s most iconic and rigid customs is its all-white dress code for players. But why does Wimbledon insist on this strict sartorial rule, even in the age of vibrant athletic fashion?

Wimbledon's all-white rule dates back to the 1800s

Back then, sweating in public was considered unsightly, especially for women. White, being less likely to show sweat stains, was seen as more "dignified" and "elegant".

Wimbledon’s dress code calls for “almost entirely white.” That means no colourful piping, logos, or bright undergarments that could show through. Even off-white or cream shades can be considered violations. The rules extend to shoes, hats, socks, wristbands, and even bra straps.

In 2014, Wimbledon updated its dress code to clarify that any coloured trim should be no wider than one centimetre. Yes, they measure.