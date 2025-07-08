Sports

Wimbledon 2025: Why do tennis players wear only white?

Though players lack complete creative control over their attire, the all-white rule remains a defining feature of Wimbledon’s identity
The all-white rule dates back to the 1800s
One of the Wimbledon tournament’s most iconic and rigid customs is its all-white dress code for players. But why does Wimbledon insist on this strict sartorial rule, even in the age of vibrant athletic fashion?

Back then, sweating in public was considered unsightly, especially for women. White, being less likely to show sweat stains, was seen as more "dignified" and "elegant".

Wimbledon’s dress code calls for “almost entirely white.” That means no colourful piping, logos, or bright undergarments that could show through. Even off-white or cream shades can be considered violations. The rules extend to shoes, hats, socks, wristbands, and even bra straps.

In 2014, Wimbledon updated its dress code to clarify that any coloured trim should be no wider than one centimetre. Yes, they measure.

Roger Federer was once asked to change his shoes because the soles were orange
Pushbacks from players have only led to penalties

Roger Federer was once asked to change his shoes because the soles were orange. Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard had to change a visible black sports bra mid-tournament.

In 2017, Venus Williams seemed to swap her bright-pink bra when her match was interrupted by rain. Pat Cash, the 1987 Wimbledon men's champion, wasn't impressed.

"Some of the girls have been told to go back and change their bras and tops because they had slight colour on them," he said.

Many players have voiced frustration with the strictness, saying it limits self-expression. But others embrace the tradition, calling it part of what makes Wimbledon “Wimbledon.”

It stands out, but it's far from being a representation of their fashion choices. Despite occasional pushback, the all-white rule is deeply entrenched in Wimbledon’s identity. While modern tennis embraces innovation in tech and training, Wimbledon prefers to keep its traditions intact, at least for now.

