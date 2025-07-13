Wimbledon 2025: Iga Świątek bags record $4 million prize, but how much does she actually take home?

Polish tennis sensation Iga Świątek made headlines this weekend by clinching her first-ever Wimbledon title, pocketing a whopping $4 million in prize money. But while the figure is record-breaking for the tournament, the actual amount she’ll take home is far less impressive once the taxman gets involved. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions at Wimbledon 2025 will receive £3 million each—roughly $4.05 million. But that payday comes with major tax strings attached, especially for international players competing in the UK.

Wimbledon 2025 winner Iga Świątek faces big tax cut on prize

For starters, a 20% withholding tax is automatically deducted from any winnings earned at the All England Club. That’s just the beginning. After expenses are factored in, top earners like Iga can expect to pay up to 45% in UK income tax. In her case, that leaves her with approximately $2.5 million, down nearly 38% from the original figure. Iga’s tax troubles don’t end there. Since she’s a Polish citizen, she’ll likely owe an additional 4% in taxes back home—shaving off another $160,000 from her net winnings. All in all, her real earnings from this major career milestone could hover around the $2.3 million mark.