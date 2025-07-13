Wimbledon 2025: Iga Świątek bags record $4 million prize, but how much does she actually take home?

Polish tennis sensation Iga Świątek made headlines this weekend by clinching her first-ever Wimbledon title, pocketing a whopping $4 million in prize money. But while the figure is record-breaking for the tournament, the actual amount she’ll take home is far less impressive once the taxman gets involved. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions at Wimbledon 2025 will receive £3 million each—roughly $4.05 million. But that payday comes with major tax strings attached, especially for international players competing in the UK.
For starters, a 20% withholding tax is automatically deducted from any winnings earned at the All England Club. That’s just the beginning. After expenses are factored in, top earners like Iga can expect to pay up to 45% in UK income tax. In her case, that leaves her with approximately $2.5 million, down nearly 38% from the original figure. Iga’s tax troubles don’t end there. Since she’s a Polish citizen, she’ll likely owe an additional 4% in taxes back home—shaving off another $160,000 from her net winnings. All in all, her real earnings from this major career milestone could hover around the $2.3 million mark.
Her American opponent, Amanda Anisimova, who finished runner-up, doesn’t get much relief either. The second-place prize of $2 million is also subject to UK taxes, plus additional levies from the U.S., including self-employment taxes and Medicare surcharges. That could cut her prize down to just over $1.2 million. The same financial reality will hit the men’s finalists, who are set to compete on Sunday.
While lifting the Wimbledon trophy is undoubtedly a career-defining achievement, the hefty prize purse often looks more generous on paper than it does in players’ bank accounts. For the top stars in tennis, navigating tax obligations across multiple countries has become part and parcel of every Grand Slam victory.
