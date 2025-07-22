ICC floats two-tier Test cricket idea, eyes Champions League T20 revival in 2025

Big changes could be coming to cricket—on two very different fronts. At its recent annual general meeting in Singapore, the ICC quietly set up a new working group to look into the possibility of splitting Test cricket into a two-tier system. Yes, that’s right. Test matches, the long, slow, stubborn format that purists cling to like an old radio, might be getting its own promotion-relegation model.

A forgotten T20 tournament could return. Test cricket? It might just get interesting again

The panel, headed by ICC’s new CEO Sanjog Gupta, includes top brass from England and Australia—two boards that have been nudging this idea along for a while now. The idea on the table? Break down the World Test Championship into two parts, six teams in each. If it happens, the new format might kick in with the 2027 cycle. The hope is it’ll stop so many dull, one-sided series from dragging on and instead crank up the stakes a bit. At the very least, it gives Australia, India, and England more chances to play each other, which is what a lot of the suits want anyway.