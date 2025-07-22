Manchester United complete Bryan Mbeumo signing ahead of new season

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of winger Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the 25-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the option of a sixth season. The Cameroonian international becomes one of Rúben Amorim’s major summer signings as the club looks to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

Mbeumo expressed his excitement at joining the club he supported as a child

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” he told club media. “My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Rúben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.”

Last season, Bryan enjoyed his best-ever campaign in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists. He is expected to play a key role on the right wing, linking up with fellow new signing Matheus Cunha in Amorim’s revamped attack. Mbeumo will wear the No. 19 shirt and is set to join the squad for their upcoming pre-season tour in the United States.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s Director of Football, praised Bryan’s consistency and hunger to succeed. “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons. Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing,” Jason said.