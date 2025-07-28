Divya Deshmukh wins Women’s Chess World Cup, becomes Grandmaster

Koneru is one of India’s most respected players. She has years of experience and is a former World Rapid Champion. Divya, however, has been rising fast. She had already beaten strong players like Zhu Jiner and D Harika in this tournament. She had also beaten Koneru once before in a rapid match last year.

In the second classical game of the final, Divya had shown strong preparation. Even though Koneru had the white pieces and started with the English Opening, Divya handled the game well. She stayed calm when Humpy tried to attack and slowly made the position equal. The World Cup final was a clear example of how Indian women’s chess is growing. With this win, Divya has made her mark. She’s young, focused, and not afraid of pressure. Indian chess fans have a lot to look forward to.