President Murmu, PM Modi, Vishy Anand congratulate Divya Deshmukh for Women’s World Cup triumph

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and five-time World Champion V. Anand, led the nation in congratulating and hailing young chess sensation Diva Deshmukh for winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup in Batumi, Georgia.

Leaders wish Women’s World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh

The 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh stunned the chess world by winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, becoming the first Indian woman to claim the prestigious title. In the all-Indian final, Divya defeated legendary compatriot Koneru Humpy 1.5–0.5 in the rapid tie-breaks on Monday to script a fairytale ending.

The classical games played over the weekend had ended in tense draws, with both players showcasing resilience and elite-level play. In Saturday’s opening game, Divya, playing with the white pieces, built a commanding position but let Humpy equalise late. The second game on Sunday was more balanced, though Divya admitted she ‘wandered into trouble for no apparent reason’ before holding on.

But the tie-breaks were where the young sensation flipped the script. After the first rapid game ended in a draw, the second saw Humpy crack under time pressure, making critical blunders that Divya pounced on. With nerves of steel, Divya closed out the win to become the 2025 Women’s World Cup champion, the fourth Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, and the country’s 88th Grandmaster (GM) overall.

Divya's triumph and Humpy's runner-up finish underline the abundance of talent in our country, especially among women," said President Murmu in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"My heartiest congratulations to Divya Deshmukh, who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup, that too, at a very young age of nineteen. Koneru Humpy, being the runner-up, and both the finalists of the chess world championship were from India. This underlines the abundance of talent in our country, especially among women. I convey my deep appreciation to Koneru Humpy for sustaining excellence throughout her illustrious career. I am sure that both these women champions will continue to bring greater glories and inspire our youth,” added President Murmu in her post.