IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS match time, live streaming platforms and predictions

The final is set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 3. Fans can catch the live broadcast on Star Sports or stream it for free on JioCinema.

RCB, under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, have hit their stride at just the right moment. Virat Kohli is in phenomenal form, Phil Salt has been a dynamo at the top of the order, and their bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has consistently risen to the occasion. On the flip side, PBKS, guided by the calm and collected Shreyas Iyer, have thrived on fearless batting and clutch performances from all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Omarzai.