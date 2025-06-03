IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS match time, live streaming platforms and predictions

After almost two months filled with drama, nail-biting moments, and unforgettable finishes, we’re finally gearing up for the grand finale of IPL 2025. For the very first time in the tournament’s 17-year history, both finalists—Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings—are chasing their first-ever title. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host what promises to be an emotional and high-stakes showdown, as both teams aim to shake off their trophy drought.
The final is set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 3. Fans can catch the live broadcast on Star Sports or stream it for free on JioCinema.
RCB, under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, have hit their stride at just the right moment. Virat Kohli is in phenomenal form, Phil Salt has been a dynamo at the top of the order, and their bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has consistently risen to the occasion. On the flip side, PBKS, guided by the calm and collected Shreyas Iyer, have thrived on fearless batting and clutch performances from all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Omarzai.
Predicted Playing XIIs:
RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood | Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma
PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar/Yuzvendra Chahal | Impact Sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak
Match Prediction: Who will finally lift their first IPL trophy?
RCB enters the match as slight favourites, thanks to Virat Kohli’s incredible form, a well-balanced XI, and their composure in knockout situations. However, PBKS have shown a fearless streak this season, especially while chasing. If Iyer can anchor the innings and their middle-order clicks, Punjab could pull off a classic underdog triumph. This final feels less like a clash of titans and more like a reckoning long overdue. One way or another, the IPL will crown a brand new champion tonight.