Magnus Carlsen reacts after stunning loss to Indian teen grandmaster

Reflecting on the game, the 34-year-old Norwegian said, “I remember being that age. Sometimes, your energy and fighting qualities, the sheer optimism, can outweigh the actual quality of your moves.”

The defeat clearly rattled Carlsen, who was seen visibly frustrated, even banging his fist on the table, scattering pieces across the board. He eventually composed himself enough to shake Gukesh’s hand, tidy the pieces, and exit the stage after a quick congratulatory pat on the young champion’s back.

Describing Gukesh’s approach, Carlsen noted, “He was more or less blindly pushing for a long time. On a normal day, I would win that game, and it would look quite different.”