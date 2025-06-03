Magnus Carlsen reacts after stunning loss to Indian teen grandmaster

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has opened up about his shock loss to Indian teenage sensation D Gukesh in Round 6 of the Norway Chess tournament. The five-time world champion admitted that Gukesh’s unyielding energy and determination ultimately secured him the victory, even if Carlsen believes he would normally have come out on top.
Reflecting on the game, the 34-year-old Norwegian said, “I remember being that age. Sometimes, your energy and fighting qualities, the sheer optimism, can outweigh the actual quality of your moves.”
The defeat clearly rattled Carlsen, who was seen visibly frustrated, even banging his fist on the table, scattering pieces across the board. He eventually composed himself enough to shake Gukesh’s hand, tidy the pieces, and exit the stage after a quick congratulatory pat on the young champion’s back.
Describing Gukesh’s approach, Carlsen noted, “He was more or less blindly pushing for a long time. On a normal day, I would win that game, and it would look quite different.”
Despite his disappointment, Carlsen praised Gukesh for seizing the moment. “What he does well is fight. He’s always looking for chances, and he took his. That’s something you have to credit.”
Yet, the loss has left Carlsen questioning his future in classical chess. “I’ll play the final three games here, and then I need to make some decisions about next year. Honestly, I don’t enjoy classical chess as much anymore,” he confessed.
When asked if he’s considering focusing solely on faster formats like blitz or freestyle chess, Carlsen responded, “It’s possible. I’m not saying I’ll never play classical again, but right now, I’m not feeling it.”
“Losses are painful, but they’re easier to take if you’re doing something you enjoy. After a game like that against Gukesh, I really start to ask — why am I doing this?”
He added that he had no motivation to play classical chess the day after the loss, which resulted in a quick 21-move draw against World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in Round 7. Carlsen later defeated Nakamura in the Armageddon tiebreak — a result he called “the best possible outcome” under the circumstances.
“There were many tempting ideas in the Armageddon game, but I suddenly saw a move. Maybe it’s been played before, I’m not sure, but it worked.”
Carlsen also shared that he’s been turning to golf, his second love, to take his mind off the intense competition.
“It’s good to get away from the games for a while. With matches starting at 5 p.m., I’ve got time to play some golf, grab lunch with my wife, and relax a little. That helps,” he said.