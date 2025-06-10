Hartland’s Ben Askren hospitalised with severe pneumonia and staph infection

Ben Askren, a Hartland native known for his success as an MMA champion, former UFC fighter, and Olympic wrestler, has been hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia.

Askren’s wife Amy shared an update about his condition on social media

In addition to pneumonia, Askren is also reportedly battling a staph infection.

"You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through a difficult time. He developed severe pneumonia that progressed very quickly," Amy wrote.

"He is currently in the hospital and unable to respond. We welcome all prayers for his healing and for our peace during this time. We are working to maintain normalcy for our children and supporting them as best we can, so please avoid discussing this with them for now."