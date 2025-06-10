Hartland’s Ben Askren hospitalised with severe pneumonia and staph infection

Ben Askren, a Hartland native known for his success as an MMA champion, former UFC fighter, and Olympic wrestler, has been hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia.
In addition to pneumonia, Askren is also reportedly battling a staph infection.
"You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through a difficult time. He developed severe pneumonia that progressed very quickly," Amy wrote.
"He is currently in the hospital and unable to respond. We welcome all prayers for his healing and for our peace during this time. We are working to maintain normalcy for our children and supporting them as best we can, so please avoid discussing this with them for now."
Askren’s athletic career is marked by extraordinary achievements. He was a standout wrestler at Arrowhead High School and the University of Missouri, where he claimed back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007 in the 170-pound division.
During his collegiate career, he posted an impressive 153-8 record and became only the third athlete to win the prestigious Dan Hodge Trophy twice, awarded to the nation’s top collegiate wrestler. Askren also represented the United States on the 2008 Olympic freestyle wrestling team.