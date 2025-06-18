Wimbledon bars stalker of Emma Raducanu from ticket ballot

The All England Club has confirmed that the man who stalked British tennis star Emma Raducanu earlier this year has been blocked from applying for tickets to this year’s Wimbledon Championships. The individual, whose behaviour led to a restraining order issued in Dubai, was reportedly flagged by Wimbledon’s security system during the public ticket ballot. His application was immediately rejected following a red alert raised by the club’s internal database — a proactive move applauded by fans and insiders alike.

The incident traces back to February at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where Emma, 22, was visibly distressed after spotting the man in the stands. It later emerged he had followed her across four tournaments — Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai — and even approached her outside the player hotel, handing over a letter and requesting a photo. Despite informing her team, the situation wasn’t reported to tournament officials or the WTA until the day of her match.