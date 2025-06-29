Ravi Shastri says no to Lord's as WTC finale hosts; backs Ahmedabad and Melbourne

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that while the World Test Championship (WTC) Final is still finding its global footing, Lord’s in London remains the most suitable venue for now. According to Shastri, the iconic ground helps attract attention to the contest, even when England isn’t one of the competing teams.

Ravi Shastri: Lord’s is not a 100,000-seater

On the Wisden Cricket podcast, Shastri talked about the importance of maintaining viewership and crowd attendance for a one-off Test final. He noted that Lord’s, despite its stature, has limited capacity and suggested that larger stadiums could be considered in the future.

“Lord’s is not a 100,000-seater. Ahmedabad can be a great place for the WTC Final. The MCG can be a great place too. Basically, the places where you can draw a crowd,” Shastri said.

He added that once the WTC gains the popularity it deserves, the final could rotate across cricketing venues with higher capacities such as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The World Test Championship Final has so far been played in England on three occasions. The inaugural edition in 2021, held under COVID-19 restrictions, took place in Southampton where New Zealand defeated India. The 2023 final saw Australia overcome India at The Oval. The 2025 final was hosted at Lord’s, where South Africa broke a 27-year ICC title drought with a win over Australia under Temba Bavuma’s captaincy.

According to the ICC’s Future Tours Program, the 2027 WTC Final is also scheduled to be held at Lord’s. Reports further suggest that England is likely to retain hosting rights for the finals in 2029 and 2031 as well, having received verbal confirmation from the ICC.