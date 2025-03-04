‘I’ve passed the stage of numbers or statistics,’ says Pankaj Advani fresh off his 14th Asian title

A career that spans over a decade in a sport that is unconventional in the country, begs the question as to why Pankaj chose it to begin with. Unknown to many, the point that solidified his career for him, was when, at the age of 16, he reached the final of the Asian Billiards Championship as a wild card entry. The start of it all, as he reveals, goes back to his boyhood. “When I picked up the cue for the first time, I never thought that this would be my career. When I took up this sport, I think I had a little spark in it and I think I’m fortunate to have been recognised very early in my life. I was just 10 or 11 years old. My elder brother started playing this game and I used to follow him into the snooker club near our house. After weeks of observation, at the first shot I ever tried, the ball disappeared into the pocket,” he says.