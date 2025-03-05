FIFA World Cup 2026: Where it’s happening, who’s playing and why it’s historic

A historic first: Three host nations, 16 cities

For the first time ever, three nations will jointly host the World Cup 2026. The tournament will be held in 16 cities across North America, with games played in iconic stadiums like Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, New York’s MetLife Stadium, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. This setup will allow fans to experience various cultures, from the vibrant football atmosphere of Mexico to Canada’s scenic landscapes and the USA’s state-of-the-art venues.

Here’s a quick look at the host cities: