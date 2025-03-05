FIFA World Cup 2026: Where it’s happening, who’s playing and why it’s historic

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the most exciting and ambitious edition in history. With matches spread across three countries—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—this tournament will break new ground in terms of scale, participation, and fan experience. As the countdown begins, here’s a detailed look at everything you need to know.
For the first time ever, three nations will jointly host the World Cup 2026. The tournament will be held in 16 cities across North America, with games played in iconic stadiums like Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, New York’s MetLife Stadium, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. This setup will allow fans to experience various cultures, from the vibrant football atmosphere of Mexico to Canada’s scenic landscapes and the USA’s state-of-the-art venues.
Here’s a quick look at the host cities:
United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle
Canada: Toronto, Vancouver
Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey
The 2026 World Cup will introduce a new format featuring 48 teams instead of 32. This expansion means more nations will get the chance to compete on football’s biggest stage.
The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds.
This new format increases the total number of matches to 104, giving fans even more football action to enjoy.
Since the host nations—USA, Canada, and Mexico—automatically qualify, the remaining 45 spots will be decided through regional qualification tournaments.
Football icons’ last dance? This could be the final World Cup for legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modrić, making it a must-watch.
Emerging stars: Young talents like Jude Bellingham could dominate the tournament.
Technology & Innovation: FIFA is expected to introduce AI-powered VAR improvements, semi-automated offside technology, and sustainable stadiums to enhance the experience.
Tickets: FIFA is expected to release ticket details in 2025, with priority access for FIFA members.
Travel & logistics: With three countries involved, fans may need visas and multiple flight bookings, but FIFA is working on a unified fan pass to ease travel.
Fan zones & entertainment: Each host city will have dedicated fan zones, concerts, and events, ensuring the party goes beyond the stadiums.