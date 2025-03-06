David Miller records fastest century in Champions Trophy history

David Miller went into Champions Trophy history books with his scintillating century off 67 balls against New Zealand in Lahore. His record-breaking innings broke Virender Sehwag's 77-ball hundred record made way back in 2002. Though David’s brilliance couldn't help South Africa catch up with New Zealand’s lofty total but his innings was an eye-popping spectacle.

How did David Miller create the fastest century record in Champion’s Trophy history?

David’s knock was a maelstrom of power and accuracy, which contained ten fours and four sixes. It made him the first player to score a century in less than 70 balls in the Champions Trophy. This was also his second century in an ICC knockout match and a demonstration of his big-game temperament. Unlike his last century off Australia in the World Cup in 2023 this one was in a losing cause.

The South African cricketer's success is all the more impressive given the disruptive traveling schedule his team had to face. “It’s only an hour and 40 minute flight but the fact that we had to do that was not ideal,” David had said regarding their last-minute flight to Dubai. He further explained “It's not like we flew five hours and we had enough time to recover and recuperate but it was not an ideal situation still.”

Though his team lost, Miller complimented New Zealand's performance and pitch quality. He recognised the difficulty of chasing 360 runs as he said, “I think the wicket just deteriorated as the game went on and they spun the ball a lot more than us". He also gave a forecast of the final declaring "I'll be honest with you I think I'll be supporting New Zealand,” when queried about the India New Zealand final.