Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s reactions during Champions Trophy 2025 finale goes viral

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai saw not only an exciting cricketing battle but also an intriguing emotional moment on Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Her expressions during the match went viral on social media platform X and gained widespread attention.
“Shocking reaction from Ritika Sajdeh after Shubman Gill's drop catch,” posted a social media user, capturing the emotions of most who saw her visible emotional investment. During the intense match, Ritika's reactions reflected the apprehensions of the Indian fans.
Ritika’s care for the well-being of her husband was visible when Rohit seemed a bit under the weather during his innings. He was seen coughing, triggering a concerned face from Ritika and a swift intervention by the Indian support staff. The fleeting display of vulnerability brought viewers back down to earth, humanising the cut-throat setting of the final.
However, the tension was replaced with euphoria as India won shortly. Ritika and her daughter Samaira accompanied Rohit onto the field to share warm moments of triumph. Samaira’s hug of her father and Ritika’s obvious happiness went on to become viral as well.
“Rohit Sharma is so lucky to have a wife like Ritika Sajdeh tbh," posted another netizen pointing out her unstinting support.