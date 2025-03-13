Andy Roberts condemns Indian cricket team for no travel during Champions Trophy

West Indies pace legend Sir Andy Roberts has launched a fierce attack on India’s alleged special privileges at international level, especially in their recent Champions Trophy triumph. Roberts accused India of enjoying an unfair advantage from being allowed to play all their games in Dubai, citing the uneven travel arrangement against other competing nations.

What did Andy Roberts say about ICC?

“Something’s gotta give… India can’t have everything,” Roberts said, calling into question the impartiality of the ICC. He cited the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India’s semi-final ground was decided beforehand, as further proof of this supposed favoritism. “At the Champions Trophy, India didn't have to travel at all. How can a team not travel in a tournament?” he said, registering his disappointment at the absence of a level playing field.

Roberts was not diplomatic when talking about the ICC’s influence. “In my view, the ICC is the Indian Cricket Board. India calls the shots.” He went as far as to assert that the ICC would happily oblige any of India’s wishes, going so far as to propose ridiculous rule revisions such as dispensing with no-balls and wides. “If tomorrow India says, 'listen there should be no no-balls and wides,” take my word, the ICC will find a way to please India,” he stated.

The legend also spoke about the political context of the tournament, recognising the India-Pakistan tensions. Avoiding a political context, he put the onus on the ICC for not being able to bring a fair outcome. “I think the individuals who are in charge, as far as the governing and ruling of the game itself which is the ICC… they're the ones who I think have the issue,” Roberts said, stressing the need for a more balanced method to international cricket.