Barcelona stages stunning comeback to defeat Atletico and reclaim La Liga lead

FC Barcelona pulled off an incredible comeback against Atletico Madrid, scoring twice in injury time to secure a thrilling 4-2 victory and reclaim the top spot in La Liga. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres delivered the decisive late goals after Barca had trailed by two.

Atletico looked set for victory after Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth found the net, putting them 2-0 up. However, Diego Simeone’s side dropped deep in an attempt to see out the match—a decision that proved costly as Barcelona struck four times in the final 20 minutes.

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona beats Atletico Madrid 4-2

Alvarez opened the scoring just before halftime, capitalizing on a clever assist from Giuliano Simeone. This came moments after Robert Lewandowski had rattled the crossbar at the other end. Atletico doubled their advantage in the 70th minute when Sorloth converted Conor Gallagher’s cross.

Barcelona responded immediately, with Lewandowski spinning and firing past Jan Oblak to make it 2-1. Just eight minutes later, an unmarked Torres headed in Raphinha’s cross to level the score.

The decisive moment arrived in the 92nd minute when Yamal’s deflected strike put Barca ahead, sending their fans into celebration. Torres then sealed the victory with the last kick of the game, dispossessing an Atletico defender before slotting home.

Elsewhere in La liga, athletic Bilbao edged Sevilla 1-0, thanks to an 84th-minute header from Yeray Alvarez. Bilbao now holds a comfortable eight-point lead in fourth place, despite Mikel Vesga missing a first-half penalty.

Real Betis mounted a comeback to beat Leganes 3-2, overturning a 2-0 deficit. Dani Raba had given Leganes a commanding lead, but Isco’s penalty, followed by goals from Cedric Bakambu and Cucho Hernandez, turned the match in Betis’ favour.

Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad played out a 2-2 draw, with Oscar Trejo and Pedro Diaz scoring for Rayo, while Martin Zubimendi and Arkaitz Mariezkurrena found the net for Sociedad.

Getafe stunned Osasuna 2-1, with Ramon Terrats scoring twice to overturn Ante Budimir’s early penalty.

With Barcelona’s dramatic win and other key results shaping the league table, La Liga continues to deliver thrilling action as the title race and European qualification battle heat up.