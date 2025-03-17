KKR picks Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Malik is ruled out of the season due to an injury. Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, joins KKR for INR 75 Lakh.
Chetan Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same.
Malik, 25, has not played a competitive match since IPL 2024, when he played just one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sakariya himself is working his way back from injury, as he was last seen in action at the competitive level during a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra in February 2024.
Malik, who burst on to the scene in 2021 as an out-and-out quick who can hit 150kph, has been troubled by injuries and illness since. He was due to play the Duleep Trophy at the start of the 2024-25 domestic season, but was eventually withdrawn after suffering a bout of dengue. He then suffered a hip fracture.
Till date, Malik has played eight T20Is so far, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 10.48. As for Sakariya, he has played two T20Is, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 9.27.
Sakariya could potentially fill in for Spencer Johnson, who is KKR's first-choice left-arm fast bowler. Malik's injury-enforced absence now means that KKR wouldn't have a like-for-like Indian option for Anrich Nortje, who is also prone to injuries.
KKR are the defending champions, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final.