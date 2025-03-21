Ananya Prasad makes history with solo Atlantic row and here's how she is healing after returning to land

The ocean has a way of stripping life down to its barest elements. For 52 days, Ananya Prasad lived in that world — where survival hinged on the strength of her arms, the resilience of her mind and the sheer will to move forward. In becoming the first woman of colour to solo row across any ocean, she didn’t just conquer the Atlantic; she surrendered to it, allowing its rhythms to shape her journey in ways she never expected.

“I really enjoyed the simplicity of being on the ocean. You’re focused on just getting to your destination, on rowing, looking after yourself, eating, sleeping. There wasn’t a lot of looking at emails or coordinating things. It was quite liberating,” she reveals. Alone above the deep, where the horizon stretched infinitely in all directions, Ananya found clarity in the monotony, peace in the isolation and an unexpected sense of belonging on the waves.