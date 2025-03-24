SRH star Travis Head steals IPL 2025 with fastest fifty

Australian cricketer Travis Head once again demonstrated his destructive batting skills this time in the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian opener unleashed a rapid fire innings, leaving RR bowlers stunned and spectators amazed. His blistering 67 of merely 31 balls contained nine fours and three sixes, demonstrating his capability to shred through any bowling attack.
Travis’ aggression was on display right from the beginning teaming up with Abhishek Sharma to create a century stand in just seven overs. This onslaught set the tone for SRH’s huge score of 286-6, a record breaking effort in which six SRH batsmen recorded strike rates of over 200.
Even after Tushar Deshpande ended Travis’ innings with a vital catch by Shimron Hetmyer, the harm was already inflicted. Tushar’s outburst of celebratory words was a sense of relief in getting rid of such a threatening batsman. “It was a big big wicket for RR and Tushar Deshpande pulled out some angry words for Travis Head as he walked off the field,” he said.
Netizens took to social media with the response to Travis’ memorable performance. “Travis Head Becomes Headache For Rajasthan Royals,” wrote a fan on Twitter noting his influence.