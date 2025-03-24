SRH star Travis Head steals IPL 2025 with fastest fifty

Australian cricketer Travis Head once again demonstrated his destructive batting skills this time in the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian opener unleashed a rapid fire innings, leaving RR bowlers stunned and spectators amazed. His blistering 67 of merely 31 balls contained nine fours and three sixes, demonstrating his capability to shred through any bowling attack.

Travis Head’s marks a new milestone with his performance at IPL 2025

Travis’ aggression was on display right from the beginning teaming up with Abhishek Sharma to create a century stand in just seven overs. This onslaught set the tone for SRH’s huge score of 286-6, a record breaking effort in which six SRH batsmen recorded strike rates of over 200.

