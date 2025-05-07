World Tennis Month: Five must-follow etiquettes at Wimbledon

As World Tennis Month gets underway, all eyes are on the sacred lawns of Wimbledon. For the fortunate few with a ticket, getting through the etiquette can seem as important as hitting a serve. Don't worry first-timers! Follow these five rules to be followed at all costs to have a smashing time without making a racket.

Five rules to follow at a Wimbledon game

First, recall the quiet at play. That passionate 'Come on!' for your preferred player has to be reserved until the point is secured. Yelling during serves or even while in rally is a terrible faux pas and will get you a warning look from the umpire apart from being disapproved of by fellow fans. Allow the players to focus and release your approval at the right time.

Secondly, mind your movements. Unlike a leisurely walk in the park leaving and rejoining your seat during a match has predetermined slots. You only get to pop off to the loo or have another Pimm's after the third game of a set first and then at change of ends every two games thereafter. Attempting to slink back during the match is inconsiderate, so space your breaks well.

Thirdly, while there's no strict dress code for general admission, dressing neatly is encouraged, especially for Centre Court and Court Number One. Smart casual being the idea. Women tend to wear summer dresses or jumpsuits while men may wear a blazer and trousers or maybe even a Panama hat. But steer clear of any apparel with blatant marketing or political advertising slogans. If you're lucky enough to be in the Royal Box the dress code is significantly more formal requiring jackets and ties for men and discouraging large hats for women.

Fourthly, take care regarding what you bring in the way of refreshment. Picnics are permitted as long as they comply with certain rules. There is a limitation on alcohol consumption. You may bring one bottle of wine or Champagne or two cans of beer or pre-mix drinks per head. Spirit bottles are an absolute no-no. Surprisingly, flasks travel mugs and transparent bottles are also banned. And if you've brought a corked bottle, have a bottle opener ready before you enter the stands.

Lastly, keep your technology in line. Although taking memories is tempting, make sure your phone is on silent by the courts and definitely no flash photography during games. This reduces distractions for the players and your other spectators so everyone can completely engage in the on-court action.

By following these easy but crucial etiquettes you'll not only steer clear of any red-faced moments but also help create the special and dignified atmosphere that makes Wimbledon so beloved a sporting occasion. Now sit back relax and enjoy the world-class tennis!