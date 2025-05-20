The highest-paid athletes of 2025 -- revealed

The world's highest earning athletes have been revealed by a popular business platform and some of the names may surprise you. The list showcases a remarkable surge in earnings, with each of the top ten athletes surpassing the $100 million mark. i.e, a collective record of $1.38 billion.

Who's the world's richest athlete? Cristiano Ronaldo or Stephen Curry?

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list for the third consecutive year, with a whopping USD 225 million net worth. His substantial income stems from a $200 million salary at Saudi club Al-Nassr and $75 million from endorsements, including deals with Nike and Binance. His massive social media following further amplifies his marketability and credibility.

USA-based basketball player Stephen Curry ranked second on the list with an estimated total earnings of USD 156 million. The Golden State Warriors guard became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career 3-pointers back in March. He generates his revenue on the field with USD 56 million and $100 million off-field.

Tyson Fury is in third place who is representing the boxing world with USD 146 million. Others after Fury include include NFL’s Dak Prescott, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Juan Soto, Karim Benzema, Shohei Ohtani, and Kevin Durant. The top 10 showing span across the NBA, NFL, MLB, Boxing, MLS, and many more.