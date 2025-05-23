WWE SmackDown to continue with three-hour format amid duration rumours

Despite earlier expectations that WWE SmackDown would return to its traditional two-hour format this summer, new reports suggest the blue brand’s current three-hour runtime may continue at least for now.

Will WWE Smackdown change its three-hour format?

According to a recent report, internal scheduling documents at the USA Network show that upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episodes are still slotted for three-hour broadcasts as June approaches. This runs contrary to previous speculation that WWE would revert the show to a two-hour format by early summer, a move many fans believed would bring the program back to its classic pacing.