Despite earlier expectations that WWE SmackDown would return to its traditional two-hour format this summer, new reports suggest the blue brand’s current three-hour runtime may continue at least for now.
According to a recent report, internal scheduling documents at the USA Network show that upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episodes are still slotted for three-hour broadcasts as June approaches. This runs contrary to previous speculation that WWE would revert the show to a two-hour format by early summer, a move many fans believed would bring the program back to its classic pacing.
The change to a three-hour format began as part of SmackDown's transition to the USA Network, which regained broadcasting rights earlier this year. At the time, many industry insiders viewed the extended runtime as temporary, potentially a way to test new programming blocks, This integrate ad revenue strategies and explore storytelling flexibility within the SmackDown brand.
However, the current listings suggest that WWE and USA Network are either re-evaluating the long-term viability of the three-hour slot or have decided to delay the return to a two-hour format. No official statement has been made by WWE or USA Network regarding the runtime extension or its duration beyond June.
Fan reaction has been mixed. Some viewers enjoy the expanded airtime, seeing it as an opportunity to showcase more talent and deepen storylines. Others argue that the additional hour can lead to pacing issues, filler content, and viewer fatigue. It is concerning already with Monday Night Raw, which has aired in a three-hour format since 2012.
Until WWE or its broadcast partner offers formal clarification, it appears fans should prepare for longer Friday nights with the SmackDown roster. Whether this format sticks long-term or reverts in the coming months remains to be seen, but for now, three hours of blue-brand action seems here to stay.